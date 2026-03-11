Singapore driving test pass rates decline again; nearly 100,000 people took the tests last year

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s driving test demand continued to climb last year, even as pass rates slipped further. Nearly 100,000 people attempted the two main car licence tests in 2025, according to data from the Traffic Police reported by Lianhe Zaobao on March 9, 2026.

The total reached 98,702 attempts for Class 3 (manual) and Class 3A (automatic) licences, combined. That was about 13 per cent higher than in 2024 and slightly above pre-pandemic levels. The rising numbers suggest driving schools are still dealing with demand built up during the Covid-19 period. More foreign workers are also believed to be taking the test for job needs.

Yet while interest in driving is growing, passing the test appears to be getting harder. Pass rates for both licence categories have dropped steadily since 2021. In 2025, the pass rate for the Class 3 manual licence stood at 37.4 per cent. That was only slightly higher than 36.1 per cent in 2024 but far below the 49.4 per cent recorded in 2021.

The Class 3A automatic licence saw a similar trend. The pass rate fell to 47 per cent last year, down from 47.8 per cent in 2024 and well below the 56.1 per cent recorded in 2021.

One noticeable change is the growing preference for automatic cars. Over half of the candidates last year, about 52 per cent, took the Class 3A test. That is slightly higher than the roughly 48 to 49 per cent seen in the two years before.

Singapore has allowed candidates to take their tests in automated vehicles since 2005. Drivers who hold a Class 3A licence can only drive automatic cars unless they later pass the manual licence test. Those with a Class 3 licence can drive both manual and automatic vehicles.

Over the past five years, most learners have been between 18 and 29 years old. Within this group, automatic licence tests dominate. In 2025 alone, 37,345 people in this age group attempted the Class 3A test, compared with 27,742 who took the manual licence test.

Older candidates show a different pattern. Among those aged 30 to 49, manual licence attempts were more common. Last year, 14,194 people in this group took the Class 3 test, compared with 9,930 for the automatic version. Learners say the choice often comes down to practicality.

A 20-year-old national serviceman interviewed said he opted for the automatic licence because the cars are easier to handle and he has no plans to drive manual vehicles in the future. He added that booking a test slot itself is still manageable, with available dates usually open.

Others say the challenge is not the test but getting enough practice. A 31-year-old fitness coach shared that he needed three attempts before passing his manual licence test. After failing the first attempt, he waited two months before revising his driving skills. His second try also fell short because examiners pointed out that he often skipped blind-spot checks. Only after more practice sessions did he pass on the third attempt.

A 24-year-old student preparing for the automatic licence said failing once or twice is common. With many candidates taking the test, examiners may apply stricter standards, making it harder for learners to pass the driving test.

Several learners also shared that booking driving lesson slots can be harder than booking the test itself because they often fill up fast, as one 27-year-old self-employed learner said that in some months, he could only book two or three sessions. He hopes the booking systems can be improved, while he does understand that driving centres may experience staff shortages.

Some learners suggested releasing lesson slots in stages rather than opening them all at once, so more people would have a chance to book practice sessions.

Even in a city known for its strong public transport network, the growing demand for driving lessons reflects that many young adults still see driving as a useful skill for work and family needs.

But for now, the numbers show that more Singaporeans are lining up for driving tests, but getting that licence may take a few more attempts than it used to be in the past.

