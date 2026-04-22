Singapore commute: Here’s what you CAN’T do when riding the MRT

SINGAPORE: Commuting by train, or Singaporean locals call MRT, is one of the most popular ways of getting from one place to another in the country. Even though it is not a large-scale system, Singapore trains carry up to 3.4 million passengers daily.

As reported by Yan.sg , if you are a local who chooses to travel using the MRT, or a foreigner who wants to explore the country using the said transportation method, here are the things you must not do when riding the train in Singapore to avoid paying hefty penalties.

First, it is important to remember that eating and smoking are prohibited in both subway stations and carriages. If caught, one might pay a fine ranging from S$500 to S$5,000. In relation to food, passengers are not allowed to bring durian because of its strong smell.

Next, be extra careful with your belongings because losing your bag on the MRT is not a simple matter at all. One could be arrested because of it. There was an instance where someone was arrested on their first day in Singapore for carelessly throwing their bag on the MRT.

The next thing to remember is not to press the emergency stop device out of impulse. By committing this, it will result in a fine of S$5,000. Also, oversized personal suitcases are not allowed on the subway. Before riding, one can compare their belongings to the size indicated in the yellow box provided in subway stations.

Furthermore, taking photos is not allowed in Singapore MRT stations. If one takes out a professional camera or other equipment to record, the staff in charge will definitely stop you.

If one does not have an EZ-Link card, they can also use their mobile phones in order to enter the station. However, it is encouraged for passengers to speak quietly while using their mobile phones inside the trains to avoid disturbing other passengers.

In MRTs, reserved seats for the elderly, pregnant women, adults with children, and people with disabilities are really valued. One should not occupy these unless necessary.

Lastly, carrying flammable and explosive materials is also prohibited not only because they may cause a fire, but one may also be considered as a terrorist by bringing these items in. Once smoke and fire start, the police will consider whether it is a terrorist attack, so it is better to stay out of this.

These are a few points to remember when choosing to ride the MRT while travelling in Singapore. Following these rules ensures everyone is safe and secure while exploring the city.