Singapore citizens required to pay $17 ETA fee to enter the UK from 2025 onwards

SINGAPORE: From January 8, 2024, Singapore citizens will need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before traveling to the United Kingdom, as part of the British government’s efforts to enhance its immigration system.

The ETA program is being expanded globally to bolster the UK’s border security. Travelers from around the world, including those from visa-exempt countries like Singapore, will need to comply with this new process.

The application will cost £10 (approximately 17 Singapore dollars), and once granted, it will allow multiple entries into the UK. However, each stay must not exceed six months, and the ETA will be valid for two years.

Applications for the ETA can be submitted online starting November 27, 2023. This means travelers can plan their trips in advance to ensure they meet the necessary requirements before the new rule comes into effect.

The ETA will be mandatory for all individuals entering the UK, whether by air, land, or sea, including those merely transiting through the country. This widespread implementation is part of a broader initiative by the UK government to modernize and secure its immigration system.