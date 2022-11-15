Singapore car hits Malaysia car twice at Johor Bahru checkpoint, leading to altercation

- Advertisement -

A Singapore-registered Honda was caught on camera hitting a Malaysia-registered Toyota as it tried to change lanes at the Johor Bahru Checkpoint.

Facebook group SG Road Vigilante uploaded a video of the incident on Sunday (Nov 13) as captured by another vehicle’s dashboard camera. The video began with the Honda Stream already trying to change lanes. The traffic situation appeared congested on the three lanes heading towards the checkpoint.

As is the process when changing lanes, the vehicle switching would inch forward once the car in front accelerates. The Toyota Camry in front of the Honda began moving, but it appears that the latter had little control over the gas pedal.

The Honda lurched forward, hitting the bumper of the Toyota enough to cause the vehicle to shake from the impact.

The Toyota responded by accelerating, but the Honda wasn’t finished. It lurched forward again and hit the same vehicle; this time, both cars shook upon impact.

The Toyota driver then exited the car and walked towards the Honda, pointing an accusatory finger at the driver.

A few seconds later, the Honda driver also stepped out of the vehicle and the two argued shortly before the video ended.

A netizen wondered if the Honda driver played “too much bumper cars” and mistook the present situation as a game.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the JB Checkpoint layout was also challenging.

“This stupid checkpoint where six lanes merge into three lanes is a constant challenge or struggle during jam times,” said a Facebook user, advising motorists to know their vehicles well when travelling.

“Don’t lose your ego. Be gracious if you are the next car in line. Just inch in bit by bit. Let others go when the Q is moving; it doesn’t hurt to be a min behind,” he added. /TISG

