SINGAPORE: In a significant move to drive local business expansion across Southeast Asia, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) has formed a strategic partnership with UOB, Rajah & Tann, and RSM Singapore.

This collaboration is set to provide Singapore-based companies with the resources and expertise needed to explore and expand their operations within the ASEAN region.

As part of this alliance, the four partners will facilitate business mission trips across ASEAN countries. These trips aim to provide local businesses with valuable on-the-ground insights, helping them navigate the complex and diverse markets of Southeast Asia.

By leveraging the combined expertise of the participating organizations, Singapore companies will gain access to critical market intelligence, legal guidance, and financial support, giving them a competitive edge in regional expansion.

The ASEAN Conference has emerged as a key platform for this initiative. The recently concluded eighth edition of the conference provided opportunities for businesses to connect and explore cross-border expansion strategies.

During the conference, UOB signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Lingang Group and Invest Johor. These agreements are expected to strengthen regional collaborations and create more opportunities for Singaporean companies to expand their presence in Malaysia and beyond.

TISG/