CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Singapore and Japan bulk carriers collide in Changjiang River, cleanup efforts underway

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 1, 2025

A maritime collision occurred in the Changjiang River involving two bulk carriers, one registered in Singapore and the other in Japan.

The Singapore-registered YANGZE 22 and Japan-registered VEGA DREAM collided on Monday (30 Dec), causing damage to both vessels and resulting in a minor oil spill.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reported that no injuries were sustained by the crew members of either vessel. Both carriers remain in stable condition following the incident.

The YANGZE 22 sustained hull damage and is currently anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment. The ship’s operators confirmed a spill of approximately nine metric tonnes of fuel oil due to the collision.

Cleanup operations are underway, with the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) coordinating efforts alongside support craft deployed by the vessel’s company.

The MPA said that the Shanghai MSA has the situation under control. Cleanup teams are working diligently to contain and mitigate the environmental impact of the fuel oil spill. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the collision, and investigations are ongoing.

