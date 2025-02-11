SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: In a continued commitment to maritime excellence, Singapore and Indonesia have renewed their collaboration in the maritime field, signing an extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to train government officials for an additional two years. This milestone, celebrated on Feb 7, 2025, marks a 20-year partnership between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Sea Transportation (DGST).

According to the latest report from Human Resources Online, the partnership, established in 2005, has successfully completed over 120 training programs and workshops, benefiting more than 1,800 maritime officials. These initiatives have played a pivotal role in ensuring the effective implementation of International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions across the region, focusing on improving navigational safety and enhancing marine environmental protection.

Both nations have focused on equipping senior officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle evolving maritime challenges. These efforts support the maritime sector’s sustainable growth while addressing emerging issues.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, praised the renewal, highlighting it as a testament to the enduring strength of bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia. “This extension reinforces our shared commitment to maritime safety and environmental stewardship,” said Mr Teo, expressing optimism for future collaboration.

Echoing this sentiment, Capt Antoni Priadi, Director General of Sea Transportation at DGST, underscored the significance of the partnership. “The renewal of this MOU not only exemplifies strong cooperation but also adapts to the dynamic changes in the maritime world, ensuring continued safety in navigation and environmental protection,” he said.

As the two countries progress, the renewed partnership will further strengthen regional maritime security and environmental sustainability through continued collaboration and knowledge exchange.