SINGAPORE: The Malaysian ringgit has had quite the turnaround in the past few months and is projected to continue to do so through the end of 2024.

This means that Singaporeans spending at Johor Bahru on shopping, dining, or other such purchases need to plan on spending more than they did earlier in the year.

An Oct 3 (Thursday) report in The Edge Malaysia explains why the ringgit is doing so well. A big part of the reason for the currency’s strength is foreign direct investments (FDIs) that have flowed into the country recently.

Austria has been the biggest investor, pouring in RM30.1 billion (S$9.3 billion), with Singapore taking second place with RM16.05 billion (S$4.96 billion).

Other big investors have been China with RM9.8 billion (S$3.03 billion), the Netherlands with RM4 billion (S$1.24 billion), and Taiwan with RM2.4 billion (S$740 million).

“Increasing FDI inflow escalates the demand for the local currency as foreign investors convert their funds to invest in local projects, boosting its value.

This also signals confidence in the economy, attracting more investors and speculators,” wrote Khairani Afifi Noordin in The Edge Malaysia.

As recently as April of this year, the ringgit had still been on a downward spiral. The currency had hit a 26-year low point against the US dollar at US$1 to RM 4.8, and Malaysians were reeling from high inflation.

By early August, however, the story had changed, hitting an 18-month high on Aug 7 and climbing back to US$1 to RM4.42 as Malaysia’s economic performance saw an improvement.

It began to be considered the best-performing currency in Asia.

The Singapore dollar has also done well recently, seeing an 18-month high against the greenback in August (S$1.3066 to US$1).

The ringgit is currently up by 7.32 per cent against the Singapore dollar. And from RM4.80 to US$1 on Feb 20, in late September, it was already at RM4.12 to US$1.

“Singaporeans may find that the items they usually buy across the causeway cost more now compared to before,” Ms Khairani added.

She quoted BMI Research, Maybank Securities, MIDF Research, and AmInvestment Bank as expecting the ringgit to end at RM4.25, RM4.20, and RM4.63, respectively, against the US dollar.

By the end of 2025, the ringgit might even end at RM3.55 against the US dollar. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

