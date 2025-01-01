SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled a new business-class amenity kit in partnership with New York-based luxury fragrance brand Le Labo.

The airline’s latest offering, launched on flights lasting more than six hours, is designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience with a touch of sophistication.

The centrepiece of the amenity kit is a pouch made from waxed cotton canvas inspired by Le Labo’s signature laboratory aprons.

SIA noted that the versatile design allows passengers to repurpose the pouch as a travel document holder after their journey, combining practicality with aesthetics.

Inside, the kit includes three premium Le Labo products crafted with vegan ingredients: a hand pomade, face mist, and lip balm. Key ingredients in these products include shea butter, sweet almond oil, olive oil, aloe vera, and rosemary extract.

Passengers can also request additional items, such as dental kits, earplugs, and combs, ensuring a comprehensive inflight experience tailored to individual needs.

This latest launch follows SIA’s earlier revamp of its premium economy offerings, which introduced upgraded meal and beverage options alongside a new amenity kit.