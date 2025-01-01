CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Travel

SIA launches new business class amenity kit in collaboration with Le Labo

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 1, 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled a new business-class amenity kit in partnership with New York-based luxury fragrance brand Le Labo.

The airline’s latest offering, launched on flights lasting more than six hours, is designed to enhance passenger comfort and convenience with a touch of sophistication.

The centrepiece of the amenity kit is a pouch made from waxed cotton canvas inspired by Le Labo’s signature laboratory aprons.

SIA noted that the versatile design allows passengers to repurpose the pouch as a travel document holder after their journey, combining practicality with aesthetics.

Inside, the kit includes three premium Le Labo products crafted with vegan ingredients: a hand pomade, face mist, and lip balm. Key ingredients in these products include shea butter, sweet almond oil, olive oil, aloe vera, and rosemary extract.

Passengers can also request additional items, such as dental kits, earplugs, and combs, ensuring a comprehensive inflight experience tailored to individual needs.

This latest launch follows SIA’s earlier revamp of its premium economy offerings, which introduced upgraded meal and beverage options alongside a new amenity kit.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Travel

How one family travelled from Singapore to Norway in their Land Rover Defender and the life-changing realization that followed

December 31, 2024 Gemma Iso
Travel

JB-SG Causeway may get more lanes, air-conditioned travelator, electronic toll gantries, cable cars, and ferry services to ease traffic

December 31, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Travel

Man complains after SIA refuses to compensate damaged wheels on his luggage, but others tell him it’s due to wear & tear

December 29, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

FB poll shows vehicle drivers from “Singapore” are the most aggressive in Southeast Asia

January 1, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Chinese companies strengthen commitment to Singapore, survey finds

January 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

MRCB exits Singapore-KL High-Speed Rail project

January 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Arts

Singapore to host critically acclaimed Lord of the Rings musical in August

January 1, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.