Shocked netizen films man who aggressively yells at her in MRT

Singapore — A netizen has taken to Facebook to share about an encounter she had with a man while she was on the MRT.

The netizen says that she had been travelling home from work and that she was on the MRT that was passing through the Tanah Merah transit. While waiting for her transit, she was playing mobile games on her phone.

Suddenly, she noticed that someone else in the same carriage was shouting, which prompted her to remove her earphones to find the source of the commotion. She then realized that the shouting came from a man who was sitting opposite of her and that the shouting was being directed towards her.

The netizen then started filming the man. She alleges that the man continued raising his voice at her and even became a bit aggressive and charged towards her to pick a fight.

When she reached her stop, the netizen alighted and headed to the Tampines MRT passenger service centre to inform someone about the issue and to seek help.

However, the person manning the passenger service centre did not hear her out or take any action to help her. He advised the netizen to go to a police station to file a report about the incident instead.

Towards the end of her post, the netizen remarks that she had viewed Singapore as a safe country where safety is prioritized but was disappointed that her plea for help was not heeded. She also added that she hopes figures of authority in Singapore will not look past such behaviour if a commotion breaks out in public transport and that they will look into such matters.

Some assured the netizen that she was indeed safe since many public places in Singapore have CCTVs installed.

Some others wondered what set the man off and were curious about his side of the story.

A few other netizens advised the poster to walk away if she encountered such a situation again.

Meanwhile, some questioned why the staff had failed to render any help to the poster.

