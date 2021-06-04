Home News Featured News Shocked man questions NTUC after taxi driver neighbour appears unaware of Govt...

Shocked man questions NTUC after taxi driver neighbour appears unaware of Govt grant to cabbies

The government has previously announced the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund publicly.

Photo: Google Maps & YouTube screengrab

Singapore — After speaking to his neighbour, a taxi driver, netizen James Wang came away with many questions for the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on the cash grant given out by the Government.

In a Facebook post on June 1, Mr Wang said that when he spoke to his neighbour, a ComfortDelGro taxi driver, the latter was completely unaware that through the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, drivers would receive S$25 per vehicle each day, up from S$15 per vehicle — that’s S$750 a month per vehicle — until the end of June.

Mr Wang wrote that what he learned from his neighbour was “shocking”.

“1) NTUC which owns Comfort taxis didn’t tell him of this government cash grants to taxi drivers
2) previous cash grants were not given direct to the taxi drivers. NTUC received these cash grants in full but drivers received lesser sums from NTUC”, Mr Wang wrote.

While Mr Wang’s neighbour did add that he received S$11 out of the S$25 given by the Government, the former asked NTUC for an explanation.

Mr Wang asked why no information was. given to the drivers of the cash grant, and why the drivers were not given the full amount.

He also wanted to know why the cash grants were not given directly to the drivers themselves.

After a decline in ridership since tougher measures to combat Covid-19 kicked in on May 16, the Government set aside S$27 million to bail out taxi and private-hire car drivers. This is on top of the S$188 million put aside for payments under the fund from January to June.

According to a report on TODAY online, ComfortDelGro had increased its daily taxi rental waiver to 50 per cent per taxi from May 18 to June 13, up from 15 per cent previously.

TISG has reached out to both NTUC and ComfortDelGro for comment and clarification.

