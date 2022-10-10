shimron-hetmyer-removed-from-t20-world-cup-after-missed-flight

- Advertisement -

According to a statement from Cricket West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer, a middle-order batsman for the West Indies, was unexpectedly dropped from their T20 World Cup roster when he missed his rescheduled flight to Australia (CWI).

Hetmyer asked for his first travel to be postponed due to family obligations, which allowed him to attend the first of two T20 warm-up matches against Australia on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Oct 5, at the Metricon Stadium, there will be the opening T20 International game versus Australia. He was able to board an aircraft today, despite it being quite difficult to do so, according to CWI.

Mr Hetmyer informed the cricket director this morning that he wouldn’t be able to leave for the airport in time for his departure this afternoon to New York.

Who will replace Shimron Hetmyer?

The 25-year-old left-hander has been replaced on the list by right-hander Shamarh Brooks, a 34-year-old who has played 11 T20s for the West Indies and will fly out to travel to Australia and join the team.

Jimmy Adams, the director of cricket for the Windies, informed him that due to family obligations if there were any additional problems or delays with his ticket to Australia, we would move Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday, and the team would be forced to replace him because they couldn’t risk jeopardizing their capacity to train for this crucial international match.

Shamarh performed well in the closing rounds of the just-finished CPL and has lately been a member of our T20 International squads.

For the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League, Brooks scored 241 runs in seven innings, including an undefeated 109 in the qualifying final, on their way to winning the competition.

Australia vs the West Indies

Australia and West Indies will square off on Wednesday at the Gold Coast and again two days later at the Gabba in Brisbane. On Oct 17, Scotland will be their opponent when they open their World Cup campaign in Hobart at Blundstone Arena.

The winning team from Group B advances to the Super 12 stages’ second group, where it will compete against South Africa, India, and Pakistan. They also face Zimbabwe and Ireland.

