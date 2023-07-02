Shanmugam refutes claim that he fled community event due to Ridout Road questions

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has refuted a netizen’s claim that he fled a community event in his Chong Pang ward due to questions from the crowd about the Ridout Road controversy.

The netizen, a woman named Serene Ho, said on Saturday (June 1) that the Minister attended an event but hastily left after spending only five minutes with his constituents, in order to avoid questions about his tenancy of the property at 26 Ridout Road.

Mr Shanmugam has debunked the claim in a Facebook post that same night. Asserting that Serene was not present at the event, the ruling party politician said: “I went for four events in Chong Pang, this evening, starting with Goodlink Park, where I was when the photo in the post was taken.

“At Goodlink Park we had organised an event for residents to have some durians together. Went around the tables, residents here always friendly. Very warm reception. Took photo with everyone. Spent about 25 minutes, then explained to the residents that I had to go to the next event. Went for three more events, tonight was busy.”

Revealing that he received a “very warm” reception at all four events, Mr Shanmugam suggested that Serene had an ulterior motive to make the claim that she did. Calling her post an effort to spread falsehood, he said: “Serene seems (from her posts) to be anti-vaxxer, and an opposition supporter. That doesn’t however require her to put out untruths.”

