SG man surprises parents & grandma with business class tickets to New Zealand

SINGAPORE: A recent video on Instagram of a man surprising his parents and grandmother with business class tickets on a Singapore Airlines flight has gone viral, with many users on the platform moved by the man’s generosity.

Artist Clarence Lum (@clarenceljy) posted the clip on March 9. It begins at Changi Airport with his mum being handed the tickets, at which point neither the parents nor the grandma knew about Mr Lum’s special surprise.

At first, they thought their seats were in economy class.

But when Mr Lum pointed at the ticket to a part that showed they had far better seats, delight showed on both his mum’s and dad’s faces. His mum then quickly told his grandmother all about it, and she also broke out in all smiles.

The family then went on to have the full business class experience, first having a meal at the Silver Kris lounge, and then settling into the cabin’s spacious seats.

“For years, my parents always chose us over themselves. Seeing them enjoy did something to me,” Mr. Lum wrote in the text overlay of his video, which also showed the older members of the family being able to stretch out to rest and relax during the flight.

Mr Lum included a screenshot of a text message from his father, which read, “Thank you so much for your SQ Business Class to NZ. Love you so much, son.”

“Fulfilling this dream of theirs felt long overdue,” he wrote in the caption.

His post has since been viewed over 1.7 million times and liked by more than 117,000 IG users.

Many commenters expressed how heartwarming the video is, with several saying that it made them tear up.

“Brother, idk you personally, and this showed up on my page randomly, but I hope you have ALL the success so you can keep doing this. I’ve lost my parents, and no matter how much money I have, I can’t do it anymore, so I’m so, so happy when I see people treating their family with so much love. All the best!” wrote one.

“Nothing beats surprising your parents with business class and watching their faces at the airport when they realise. The joy and smiles make it all worth it,” wrote another.

“Grandma is so happy, mom so surprised, dad so proud. What a good son,” added a third.

“Every son’s dream,” an Instagram user chimed in.

One wrote that they were “manifesting I can do the same for my parents one day.”

“This is success,” another wrote simply. /TISG

