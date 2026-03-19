// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
3 min.Read

Senior employee earning S$150k a year asks: ‘Should I take a S$10k paycut for a role that is a lot more aligned with my interests?’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: After being sidelined at her workplace, a senior employee has begun to seriously consider whether she should accept a job offer that is “a lot more aligned with her interests,” even though it comes with a S$10,000 pay cut.

In a post on the r/singaporefi forum, the senior employee said she currently holds a very “cushy” role at a high-growth tech company, handling “finance and controlling,” with a total annual compensation of S$150,000.

Recently, however, her motivation has taken a hit.  “As I’m a mum, I have found myself continually being sidelined, as I am unable to commit to overtime a lot. My manager gives the more visible projects to the younger, ‘hungrier’ ones and focuses more on them,” she wrote. 

“I’m pretty experienced (9 years of work experience). I have tried to update my manager regularly on my work and asked for periodic check-ins, but he always doesn’t have time for me.”

She added that although she has been told she is “performing well,” her performance review suggests otherwise.

“During my review, I just got the average performer grade, leading to my increment being set at a paltry 1.5%,” she said. “This has led me to becoming more and more jaded with my current scope because I genuinely managed a lot of projects end-to-end independently but only to be told that it’s not enough.”

See also  Shaming workers asking for a higher salary is "toxic," Singaporean argues

Now, here comes her dilemma: she said she recently received a job offer to be a “business intelligence manager” at a European multinational corporation.

Having completed a master’s degree in business analytics and picked up skills in SQL and Python on her own, she sees this as a chance to finally put those capabilities to proper use and grow in a direction she actually cares about.

That said, there is one problem: it comes with a pay cut. “They [the company] would only offer S$140,000, with no dependent benefits as well,” she said.

“I have ADHD, so I am inclined to make hasty decisions so I’m taking some time to think it through, but I’m just wondering if anyone has had any success or horror stories with taking a paycut like this, and if you would advise it.”

“I would choose the role that will allow me more family time.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors encouraged her to accept the job offer for a number of reasons. First, they warned that there’s a possibility she could “eventually be managed out or placed on the list for layoff” if she stayed in her current role. 

See also  Is English not enough anymore?: The Mandarin question in Singapore workplaces

Second, they highlighted that the European work culture tends to be more supportive and employee-friendly. “They’re also more understanding of family commitment,” one user added. 

Finally, they pointed out that “S$10k isn’t much” in the bigger picture.

One user shared, “Speaking from my own experience (MNC, ~20 years), I’d take the cut. Staying in a role that’s unfulfilling and with limited prospects is never worth it (what more for just a difference of S$10k per annum alongside working with a manager who isn’t supportive?).” 

They added, “You should assess your career holistically, where you balance progress, fulfillment, purpose, and compensation. From my own personal experience I’ve taken paycuts and lateral moves because I was clear on what I wanted in the long term. Spend some time to understand what you want from your career and make the choice accordingly.”

Some, on the other hand, suggested she remain in her current position because it pays more and allows her to spend more time with her kids.

See also  A car that drives itself for Singapore's elderly maybe soon to arrive

One user wrote, “S$150k for a non-revenue-generating role is already very lucky. Instead of wanting more increment, just be glad you didn’t get laid off. The truth is in this market the higher your salary, the higher the value in bringing in revenue or cost savings you have to show.”

Another commented, “I would choose the role that will allow me more family time.”

In other news, an HR professional has sparked discussion online after claiming that many Gen Z applicants do not seem particularly interested in the roles they apply for, as they “won’t pick up or return her calls.”

In a post on the r/singaporejobs forum, she shared her recent experience while hiring for a junior role that pays “well above the market rate.” According to her, the position drew strong interest, receiving around 60 applications within just one week.

Read more: ‘Nobody is going to chase you into a job. Pick up the phone!’: HR complains Gen Z job applicants won’t pick up or return calls

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

A member of the public complained that a bag of tofu purchased from a supermarket contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed and avoided accidentally ingesting. He said that when he t...
Singapore News

POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

Activist's children were returned to her with conditions, in the meantime, she was also issued a POFMA order for false statements

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

A member of the public complained that a bag of tofu purchased from a supermarket contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed and avoided accidentally ingesting. He said that when he t...

POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

Activist's children were returned to her with conditions, in the meantime, she was also issued a POFMA order for false statements

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Business

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....

About 90 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite the war

Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List I...

Local asks, ‘Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary…only from bonuses?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his mid-thirties has started to realise that perhaps his elderly father, now in his late 60s, was right all along, that most people only really manage to save their year...

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

© The Independent Singapore

// //