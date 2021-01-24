Entertainment Celebrity Selena Gomez responds to John Legend's kids singing Ice Cream

Selena Gomez responds to John Legend's kids singing Ice Cream

Teigen shared in her Instagram Stories her two children buckled up in their seats while singing the lyrics of Ice Cream.

BLACKPINK is Korea's top girl group. Picture: Instagram

Hollywood — John Legend’s wife, author Chrissy Teigen went on Instagram to share that their children, Luna and Miles could not get enough of BLACKPINK and Selena’s song Ice Cream. 

Teigen shared in her Instagram Stories her two children buckled up in their seats while singing the lyrics of Ice Cream. And it seems that John Legend may have a few BLINKS x Selenators in his house.

In a report by Pinkvilla on January 21, Teigen panned the camera and Legend can be seen joining the duo and crooning the song. The mother-of-two shared the video tagging Gomez in the video and captioned it, “They’re obsessed.”

Gomez then shared the video to her Instagram Stories saying that she was happy to know that Teigen’s children are enjoying the song. Selena wrote, “Makes my heart happy.” In response to that, Teigen tagged BLACKPINK and Legend proposing the idea of a collaboration.

Last year, BLACKPINK had three famous collaborations. Besides working with Selena on Ice Cream, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dropped Sour Candy with Lady Gaga and worked with Cardi B on Bet You Wanna, which was released as a part of BLACKPINK’s EP, The Album. Currently, the BLACKPINK members are occupied with various other activities.

Rosé & Lisa are working towards their solo debut whereas Jisoo is busy with her first K-drama Snowdrop. Jennie will join the trio for their first online concert, The Show.

Born on July 22, 1992, Selena Marie Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. Born and raised in Texas, Gomez began her career by appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004). In her teens, she rose to prominence for her role as Alex Russo in the Emmy Award–winning Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012).

Alongside her television career, Gomez has starred in the films Another Cinderella Story (2008), Princess Protection Program (2009), Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), Ramona and Beezus (2010), Monte Carlo (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), Getaway (2013), The Fundamentals of Caring (2016), The Dead Don’t Die (2019), and A Rainy Day in New York (2019). She also voices the character of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise (2012–present), and has served as executive producer for the Netflix television series 13 Reasons Why (2017–2020) and Living Undocumented (2019). /TISG

