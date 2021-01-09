Entertainment Celebrity Selena Gomez: Beauty Behind the Vulnerability Collection

Selena Gomez: Beauty Behind the Vulnerability Collection

Critics who tried her products were not disappointed and they only have glowing praise for the Selena Gomez brand!

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez has once again taken the beauty community by storm after announcing Rare Beauty’s Vulnerable Collection. proving critics wrong, according to Allure.

Photo credits: Instagram screengrab

Photo credits: Instagram screengrab

The performer has always encouraged self-love and embracing individuality through her music and Rare Beauty.

- Advertisement -

This time, Gomez brand has captured the imagination of those who tried the products and they say they were were not disappointed.

“Everything that we do encourages you to wear makeup however you want while letting your uniqueness shine through,” she said while sharing Rare Beauty’s mission.

Photo credits: Instagram screengrab

After revealing the Vulnerable Collection, fans and the beauty community were left in awe for the performer’s latest inspiration towards achieving an effortlessly natural yet luscious look.

This collection features brand new products with each of them having a range of five shade to compliment every skin tone – and we’re here for it!

Rare Beauty’s Vulnerable Collection brings you:

Photo credits: Instagram screengrab

  • Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
  • Stay Vulnerable Melting Glossy Lip
  • Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow
  • Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eye Shadow Brush

“It takes courage to share your heart, and I think that should be celebrated. Being vulnerable is important to everything I create because it ensures I’m sharing my authentic self and staying true to my vision,” she said.

“Embracing my vulnerability has been a journey; it’s something that I view as a strength now.”

Shop the latest Vulnerable Collection as it goes live on Rare Beauty and Sephora’s online stores TODAY!

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Crowd of rowdy foreigners spotted gathering outside Lucky Plaza

A large group of foreigners have apparently made a habit of gathering outside Lucky Plaza every weekend and on public holidays, according to some residents in the area. Aside from allegedly playing loud music, smoking, drinking, and even peeing in public, the...
View Post
Featured News

Bedok North residents fed up after neighbour with special needs throws “dung bombs” at them

The residents of Block 404 Bedok North Avenue 3 are divided as to how they should deal with a 25-year-old neighbour who has been harassing them for many years. Some are fed up and think the police should intervene while many...
View Post
Featured News

Ex-MP returns to volunteering at mentor K. Shanmugam’s Meet-the-People sessions

Ex-People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Amrin Amin has returned to volunteering at his mentor, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam’s Meet-the-People sessions, after he was ousted from Parliament in the 2020 general election. Mr Amrin was first elected in 2015 and...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore