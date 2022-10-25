SDP spread festive cheer during Deepavali, at Bukit Batok SMC and Marsiling – Yew Tee GRC

- Advertisement -

The Singapore Democratic Party members including secretary general Dr Chee Soon Juan and vice-chairman Bryan Lim were out visiting residents to spread festive cheer during the Deepavali public holiday.

Dr Chee who had been busy managing his F&B outlet Orange & Teal was back on the ground for political outreach with fellow volunteers, handing out festive goodies to residents at the Bukit Batok SMC area.

Meanwhile Lim, with fellow party members such as Surayah Akbar, Jufri Salim, Abdul Salim and Francis Yong were at Marsiling Lane Hawker Centre.

“It was also a pleasure meeting old friends (some whom we had already met during house visits & previous walkabouts) & new acquaintances (specifically, the foreign workers who are stuck here on this festive day),” shared Lim on his Facebook page.

“Regardless of race, language or religion, we come together as one to celebrate the Festival of Lights.”

The team also posted a TikTok video that captured their moments with residents during the Deepavali outreach at Marsiling – Yew Tee GRC.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg