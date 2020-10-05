SDP chief offers to help Bukit Batok residents who don’t have access to medical aid

- Advertisement -

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secretary-general Chee Soon Juan has offered to help Bukit Batok residents who are unable to access medical assistance, in his latest grassroots initiative in the ward he contested in the 2016 by-election and 2020 general election.

Dr Chee, who intends to re-contest in the ward in the next polls, has been actively walking the ground in Bukit Batok and even launched a grassroots campaign to help its residents. He also invited residents to write to him at a dedicated email address if they need help with any issue.

The opposition veteran is so well known for raising issues on behalf of the residents that some of them tag him when they highlight concerns on the Facebook page of the incumbent MP, the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai.

Dr Chee has now invited those who need medical aid but are not able to get the help they need to reach out to him. He has also been bringing a volunteer physician to see some of the residents at Bukit Batok.

Sharing photos of volunteer Dr Patrick Kee checking up on a resident, Dr Chee wrote on Facebook on Saturday (3 Oct): “Dr Patrick Kee, volunteer physician at BB, checking up on a resident. If you need medical assistance or know of anyone who needs it but, for one reason or another, is unable to get the help, please contact SDP TeamBB at bb@yoursdp.org or WhatsApp us at 8413 0302.”

