SDP again opens subsidised tuition classes for children of low-income households

They are offered to residents of all constituencies but priority will be given to those in Bukit Batok SMC

Photo: YouTube screengrab, Chee Soon Juan

Denise Teh

Singapore — With the beginning of the new school year, opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan is again promoting its Pathfinders tuition classes.

They are open to residents of all constituencies but priority will be given to low-income households in Bukit Batok SMC. The tuition classes are aimed at preparing students for  their PSLE, GCE ‘O’ or ‘N’ levels exams this year.

Photo: FB / Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)

This programme entails providing subsidised tuition classes to students in Primary 6 and Secondary 4/5, as well as a special class for Primary 5 Chinese.

Dr Chee said in a Facebook post that the move is to help “mitigate expensive private tuition fees”.

Having fees starting as low as S$60 for four lessons definitely raises the affordability of tuition classes for residents who may be facing financial difficulty.

The Pathfinders tuition programme has received good feedback and response from the time it started in 2016.

Photo: FB / Chee Soon Juan

Those commenting on Dr Chee’s post praised and welcomed the programme. There were also queries on whether the programme could be started in Marsiling and whether people living Jurong could join it.

The programme is expected to be beneficial for those struggling financially, especially those affected badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pathfinders programme was begun by the SDP during the 2016 General Election.

It aims to provide a place where students can come together and find mentors who can guide them and help nurture their creative impulses and develop their interests and potential.

It also organises book clubs, science fairs and youth sports clubs, all designed to ensure the development of children and youths in Bukit Batok. /TISG

