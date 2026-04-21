Scorching days and nights in Singapore! Netizens ask how is everyone coping with the weather

SINGAPORE: With the Singapore weather being unbearably hot these days, a Redditor became curious as to how people cope with this kind of heat. According to a Reddit post, the weather in the country lately is unnatural, and it even feels like a sauna every night.

“I don’t remember Singapore being this hot,” the Redditor declared.

With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and experiences as they lived their daily lives with this heat. One commenter shared that in order to cope with this heat, the air conditioner needs to be on all the time, and buying a cooling neck ring might help, since bringing a portable fan and umbrella does not seem to be enough lately. Furthermore, since the heat and humidity draw mosquitoes, it is also a must to have insect repellents.

Another netizen remarked that covering the body with prickly heat powder and standing in front of a fan might help as well.

“Dress casual if your workplace policies allow. Have a pack of tissues and a portable fan. Bring a small towel to wipe down on extra hot and humid days. WFH if possible. Turn on the aircon and shower as required,” one more netizen suggested.

Furthermore, many people expressed their opinions regarding the reasons behind this scorching heat.

“Climate damage, 135 data centres, blocks and construction and vehicles everywhere, forests get cut down to house more residents. It’s the urban heat island effect, and it will get worse as temperatures get higher,” one declared.

Another declared that on a local scale, the country is removing more and more trees and emptying grasslands to build concrete buildings. “It is hotter than ever. Using aircon is only a band aid solution; the aircon just pushes out hotter air into the environment, making the external environment hotter than ever,” the comment further added.

“Cut down forests to build BTO, condos and shopping malls, you can expect the temperature to go even higher in the coming years,” a netizen concluded.

Indeed, Singapore’s weather feels too much for many now. However, this Reddit thread does not simply share tips on how to beat the heat, but it also opens a discussion on what is really happening to our environment and how one can help by making smart environmental choices every day.