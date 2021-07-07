Scepticism that rise in Indian EP holders not due to favourable treatment under Ceca, netizens say talk to young taxi drivers and deliverymen for the full story

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After explaining the challenges and trade-offs of Singapore’s foreign workforce policies in a ministerial statement, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng was met with scepticism and disbelief from netizens.

In parliament on Tuesday (July 8), Non-Constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) had asked for data on the number of foreign nationals and their dependants from countries that Singapore has free trade agreements (FTAs) with. Dr Tan pointed out that there was a misconception that if India nationals did not take up such jobs, these positions would go to Singapore residents instead.

“The misconception is that if we say ‘no’ to the foreigners coming in… these jobs they would have taken would therefore all go to Singaporeans…

Today , even as we speak, we still have about 22,000 PME jobs that are not filled. Companies are desperate to fill these jobs. They would love to take in Singaporeans if they could, because Singaporeans are more productive”, he said.

Netizens were very sceptical of what Dr Tan said. Some commented that those who wanted to know a true picture should talk to young graduates who had resorted to becoming taxi drivers or food deliverymen in order to make ends meet and because they were unable to find jobs. - Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.