Thursday, January 15, 2026
Jesselton Courtyard
Photo: Savills Singapore
Property
1 min.Read

Savills Singapore to launch Penang’s Jesselton Courtyard freehold homes for Singapore buyers this weekend

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Savills Singapore is launching Jesselton Courtyard, a 239-unit freehold development in Penang, to Singapore buyers this weekend, Jan 17 and 18, from 11am to 6pm at Voco Orchard Hotel, Singapore room.

According to The Edge Singapore, 45% of the development’s units were sold during a pre-launch in July 2024, which includes 32 Courtyard Homes, four-storey zero-lot bungalows from 6,649 sq ft, priced from RM6.47 million (S$2.05 million), and 207 Courtyard Villas, 1.5- and two-storey condominiums from 2,734 sq ft, starting at RM2.87 million.

The project, which sits at the base of Penang Hill, within the Jesselton and Pulau Tikus neighbourhoods, and is near the Penang Turf Club and Kensington Gardens, was developed by Malaysia’s Berjaya Land Development, wholly owned by Berjaya Land subsidiary, Berjaya Hartanah.

It is also just minutes from George Town’s commercial, healthcare, and educational hubs.

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan 14), Ruben Koh, senior director of international residential sales at Savills Singapore, said, “Jesselton offers Singapore buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a landed or landed-style home in one of Penang’s most tightly held residential addresses, where developments of this scale and density are increasingly hard to come by.” /TISG

