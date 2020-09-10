Sacha Baron Cohen has completed filming for Borat 2

- Advertisement -

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly finished making Borat 2 in secret. It is said that he has screened the sequel to industry folks. The sequel to the mockumentary is reportedly ready to be broadcasted. Collider reported that Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly shot a sequel to the 2006 comedy mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan and has even screened the project to members of the film industry.

The plot details are unclear but Kazakh TV journalist Borat Sagdiyev is no longer unknown outside of his home country. He considers himself a celebrity and decides to go “undercover” to interview people. An insider described the sequel as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen”. The 47-year-old actor has been seen on social media filming in costume. It is unclear if Larry Charles and Jay Roach who directed and produced the original movie respectively are involved in the new film.

It is also not known which studio will be distributing the film. Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was backed by 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), but the studio is now owned by Disney who historically has not backed adult comedies. After becoming successful, Sacha has had to go to more ‘extreme’ lengths not to be recognised while making his mockumentary comedy films and TV shows.

Sacha’s alter egos include Ali G and Bruno Gehard. He explained that shooting TV series Who Is America? made him realise he “had to do more extreme stuff” as people started to recognise his face, so he turned to makeup and special effects designer Tony Gardner.

The comedian explained: “I went to him: ‘Do you think you could create prosthetics good enough that they would exist in the real world? Because I can’t be touched for three hours.”

Born on October 13, 1971, Sacha Noam Baron Cohen is an English comedian, actor, writer, director and film producer. Sacha is famous for his creation and portrayal of several fictional satirical characters such as Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Bruno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen. Emulating his idol Peter Sellers, Sacha adopts a variety of accents and guises for his characters.

He interacts with unsuspecting subjects, who do not realise they have been set up for self-revealing ridicule. On these interactions, The Observer states, “his career has been built on winding people up, while keeping a deadpan face”.