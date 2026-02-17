S$368 stolen from cash register after man broke into CIMB Plaza cafe while it was closed

SINGAPORE: A man was caught on camera entering a coffee shop at CIMB Plaza earlier this month while it was closed during one weekend. When he got in, he took several hundred dollars from the cash register after he pried it open.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, the man entered an eatery called Local Coffee People on February 7 at around 9:00 in the morning. The staff only discovered that the theft had occurred when they re-opened the following Monday.

The report said that on the morning of February 9, the staff saw that someone had forced the cash register open and that the money that had been inside was gone. They quickly called the management after making this discovery.

A video of the incident has since been posted on the @sgfollowsall account on Instagram by the owner of the cafe. In it, a young man dressed in a black shirt, long shorts, and a matching black cap can be seen going into the interior of the cafe, and then heading for the cash register.

He is seen manipulating something at the bottom of the cash register, causing it to open and then takes all the cash, stuffing it into the grey backpack that he slung over his chest instead of on his back, looking around from time to time to see if anyone else was around.

The young man then leavesbut comes back after a second or two and can be seen moving things around in the compartment under the cash register.

The owner wrote: “Hi there, my shop was broken into and money stolen. I have video footage and a photo of the person who stole the money. Can I send it to you to post? Made a police report already. The shop’s name is Local Coffee People. Stolen only $368. Not a lot, but I think it should be made known that this person is so daring and blatantly just walks into the shop to take the money.”

Commenting on the post, some seemed to think the robbery may have been an inside job because the young man appeared to be very familiar with the cash register and the cafe.

Mr Huang, the manager of the cafe, told Shin Min Daily News that in the eight years of the cafe’s existence, this is the first time this has happened.

“I never expected anyone would dare to steal in broad daylight. I’m releasing the video to remind other businesses to be more vigilant,” he added. /TISG

