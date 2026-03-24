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S’poreans suggest what gov’t can do after Grace Fu’s announcement that higher food prices are likely

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that less than 1 per cent of the food Singapore imports is from the Middle East. Disruptions to the city-state are expected to be minimal in the near-term, she added in social media posts.

However, the ongoing conflict that began when the United States and Israel started bombing Iran on February 28 is likely to cause food prices to rise. This is, in large part, because of increases in logistics, fuel, and fertilizer costs, which in turn have an effect on farming and global supply chains.

As she wrote, “global food supply chains are connected. We must be prepared for higher energy, shipping and fertiliser costs, which may lead to higher global prices for food over time.”

Aside from the war, she added in her interview to The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao that climate change is another key threat to food security and supply stability, but added that Singapore has been diversifying sources, stockpiling, and strengthening local systems and has made climate adaptation a national priority for this year.

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Netizens commenting on Ms. Fu’s remarks in her interview said that they’re hardly surprised with the likelihood of food prices rising, with many aware that fertilizers are a by-product of petroleum and that the Middle East conflict is already affecting supply chains.

“Oil = fuel. Fuel = logistics. Logistics = ALL INDUSTRY. You don’t need to be an economist to figure this out,” one pointed out.

“This is all basic knowledge… but what ordinary persons want to know is what are the Ministers’ solutions to tackle this issue,” wrote another.

“Some added concerns that with the price of fuel and electricity going up, with seemingly everything else similarly rising, their salaries may not keep up.

“But salary is stagnant,” one wrote.

“Everything’s rising… how about my salary?” asked another.

“Your salary isn’t impacted by price hikes, but ours is, so please take that into consideration before increasing prices,” pointed out a third.

Others, meanwhile, posted their suggestions as to how the government can help Singaporeans in this type of situation.

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“Isn’t it time to give more support for these businesses, which are technically essential services?” asked one.

“If only they would pull back the fuel tax % for the time being. That’s understanding hardship,” wrote another.

A commenter agreed, writing, “Fuel prices may increase, but the government can help if we can reduce the tax on fuel.

“How about helping hawkers in NEA hawker centres and providing subsidized gas for cooking? Cheaper gas means cheaper food for busy Singaporeans, where both spouses need to work to pay for living,” added a third.

“Why not give some form of voucher for the hawkers to subsidise them?” another wrote. /TISG

Read also: Global events really hit local pockets,’ Singaporeans weigh in on fuel price hike, interrupted travel plans

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