Ryan Reynolds sends sweet video recording to an 11-year old fan who is battling cancer

The ‘Deadpool’ actor prepared a heartwarming message to lift the young fan’s spirits

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Samantha Geh

Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds sent a sweet video recording to an 11-year old fan who is battling cancer reports Celebretainment on Jan 17.

Reynolds sent the video after hearing about 11-year old Brody Dery’s battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn’s disease,

The ‘Deadpool’ actor prepared a heartwarming message to lift the young fan’s spirits.

In the video, Reynolds said: “Brody, it’s Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I’m thinking about you and I’m sending you tons of love and I’m sending you strength, whatever strength I’ve got.

“Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you’ve been going through it, I know it’s been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you’re just the man for the job.

“So I’m sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye.”

The video was shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw.

Photo: Twitter screengrab

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/CadenFanshaw/status/1349418866259025920?s=20

Brody’s mother, Randi Dery, shared how happy her son felt after receiving Reynolds’ message.

“He keeps saying, ‘I feel special – I feel like I’m the movie star’,” she told CTV News.

