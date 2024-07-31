A 49-year-old Singaporean man was fined S$5,000 for committing a “royal ruse” as he posed as a security officer to a “princess” from Selangor, Malaysia, in a bid to ensure his 17-year-old daughter’s safety at a K-pop concert in Singapore.

His ruse allowed them to skip the queue and gain early entry to the concert. However, his plan backfired, leading to a charge of cheating by personation and another for trespass.

A father’s love and a royal ruse

The man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity, expressed in court his intention to pay the fine in installments, with an initial payment of S$1,000. His daughter, who had tickets to both nights of the Enhypen concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, was unaware of her father’s deception until the day of the event.

The man appeared without legal representation. He requested a reduced fine, emphasizing his primary worry was for his daughter’s well-being, and expressed genuine remorse for his actions.

Despite the man’s claim that he acted out of concern for his daughter’s safety, District Judge Paul Quan highlighted the damage caused by the incident, including the unfair advantage gained over other concertgoers and the potential harm to the Selangor royal family’s reputation.

Honesty and the consequences of deception

The judge also noted the man’s previous convictions and stated that the man’s actions were not only wrong but criminal, emphasizing the need for accountability.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of honesty and the consequences of deception, even when motivated by personal concerns.