Roof of ITE College Central breaks due to downpour

An ITE spokesman said the incident was the result of a roof pump malfunctioning, causing rainwater to accumulate on the "bubble fly roof"

Photo: Instagram /sgfollowsall

The roof of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Headquarters in Ang Mo Kio gave way on Tuesday (Nov 10) during a downpour.

An ITE spokesman on Wednesday said the incident was the result of a roof pump malfunctioning, causing rainwater to accumulate on the “bubble fly roof” and the roof to crater.

“Under the weight of the rainwater, a part of the roof’s bubble membrane gave way and water flowed to Level 1 of Block A,” he said, according to a online report.

Videos and photos of the incident were circulated on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

An Instagram video posted on page sgfollowsall showed that a small portion of the roof had broken open, leading to water pouring through.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ite closeup waterfall 😍

A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall) on

The landscaped ground floor area absorbed the impact of the water splashing down, causing soil and puddles of water to spread on the floor.

Photos of the incident also showed the grown strewn with mud, soil and puddles.

The spokesman added that no one was hurt and that the roof was under repair. /TISG

