Romeo Tan’s own mother criticises his role in newest drama

Romeo Tan, 37, a Singaporean actor, plays the role of an exceptional chef in the newest Mediacorp drama Love at First Bite. The experience may not be as smooth and good, but all the lessons, learnings and mistakes were all part of the process.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the actor revealed that he found a talent in tossing food in a pan. It took him only three takes to get that particular scene in the drama right and done. However, it happened after multiple attempts of tossing fried eggs at home.

“Some of the eggs were splattered over the stove and some on the floor,” the actor mentioned, also admitting that his mother was shaking her head at his mess. “The kitchen is her playground and I was messing it up,” he added.

His mother then voiced out that he should take non-cooking roles next time around.

In the drama series, Romeo Tan particularly plays the role of a fine dining chef who hosts small groups of eight people for each food serving.

Despite the new knowledge that Romeo acquired in his new role as a fine dining chef, he exclaimed that his family is not the most excited about it.

“[My family feels that] fine dining is not satisfying. It’s one big plate and food is only placed on one small corner. It looks very nice for the camera but is not necessarily filling or delicious,” Romeo shared and remarked that buffets fill his stomach instead.

More so, Romeo is more of a baker in real life. He used to bake cookies in his younger days and it was one of his favourite treats.

And he still prefers food delivery rather than cooking.

Love At First Bite will be available on meWATCH and Channel 8 starting on December 19, 2022. It will air every weekday at 9 pm. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg