Gaining a profound influence on how people now view money and wealth, Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sparked a financial revolution, challenging traditional middle-class beliefs about earning, investing, and wealth-building.

An article published by the New Trader U shared ten key lessons from Kiyosaki that can revolutionize your approach to money management and wealth-building:

The rich don’t work for money

Kiyosaki’s first lesson turns the traditional idea of work upside down. While the middle class typically focuses on earning a paycheck by trading time for money, Kiyosaki teaches that the wealthy focus on acquiring income-producing assets; as he puts it, “The poor and middle-class work for money. The rich have money to work for them.”

This mindset shift encourages you to stop thinking like an employee and start thinking like an investor or business owner. The goal is to create passive income through investments like rental properties, dividend stocks, or even digital assets.

Financial literacy is essential

Kiyosaki stresses that understanding money is just as important as earning it. Financial literacy isn’t just about making money—it’s about knowing how to manage and grow it. Concepts like cash flow, assets, liabilities, and investing are key to financial success. Kiyosaki famously says, “It’s not how much money you make. It’s how much money you keep.”

To apply this, start learning to read financial statements and explore different investment options. This knowledge empowers you to make informed decisions instead of relying on others’ advice.

Mind your own business

While having a job offers stability, Kiyosaki advises focusing on building your assets instead of just working to increase someone else’s wealth. He explains, “The rich focus on their asset columns while everyone else focuses on their income statements.” This doesn’t mean quitting your job immediately but rather starting side businesses or investments that will eventually generate income on their own, whether through real estate, an online business, or intellectual property. The goal is to move from relying on one paycheck to building multiple income streams.

Assets and liabilities

Kiyosaki’s definition of assets and liabilities is both simple and revolutionary. For him, an asset is something that puts money in your pocket, while a liability takes money out. This distinction is crucial because many people, especially in the middle class, mistakenly view liabilities as assets. For example, a car is often thought of as an asset, but Kiyosaki argues it’s a liability because it costs money in maintenance, insurance, and depreciation. On the other hand, a rental property that generates cash flow is a true asset.

By focusing on acquiring real assets that produce income, you can begin to build real wealth.

Leverage good debt to your advantage

Kiyosaki distinguishes between “good debt” and “bad debt.” Good debt is used to acquire income-generating assets, while bad debt is used for consumer purchases. The rich use good debt to leverage investments and grow their wealth, whereas the poor often use debt to buy things that make the rich even wealthier.

To put this into action, consider using debt to finance investments like rental properties or a business venture, as long as the returns from those investments outweigh the debt repayments. The key is to use debt strategically, not recklessly.

Develop multiple income streams

Relying on a single income source can be risky. Kiyosaki advocates building multiple income streams to ensure financial stability. He emphasizes passive income from investments, businesses, and other ventures. “The moment you make passive income and portfolio income a part of your life, your life will change,” he says.

This could include earning royalties, dividends, or rental income—anything that generates money without requiring your active involvement. Multiple income streams reduce financial risk and increase your potential for wealth.

Overcome fear and take calculated risks

Fear is a major obstacle to success, and Kiyosaki believes the difference between the rich and poor is how they manage fear. “The primary difference between a rich person and a poor person is how they manage fear,” he says.

Taking calculated risks is crucial for wealth-building. This doesn’t mean acting recklessly—it means educating yourself, weighing risks and rewards, and making informed decisions. Whether launching a business or investing in the stock market, the key is to control your fear, not let it control you.

Commit to lifelong learning

Kiyosaki sees continuous education as a fundamental part of success. “The most successful people in life are the ones who ask questions. They’re always learning, growing, pushing,” he notes.

Staying informed about financial markets, investment strategies, and business trends can create new opportunities and help you avoid costly mistakes. Prioritize continuous learning, whether through reading, attending seminars, or seeking advice from mentors.

Focus on acquiring skills, not just degrees

While formal education has its place, Kiyosaki argues that practical, marketable skills are what truly lead to wealth. “Skills make you rich, not theories,” he says.

In today’s economy, technical skills like coding, data analysis, and digital marketing are in high demand. Soft skills like leadership and communication also provide tremendous value. Invest in developing skills that will increase your earning potential and open new doors for wealth-building.

Pay yourself first

One of the most important habits for building wealth is paying yourself first. Kiyosaki advises, “The philosophy of the rich and the poor is this – the rich invest their money and spend what is left. The poor spend their money and invest what is left.”

This principle encourages disciplined saving and investing before any discretionary spending. For example, setting up automatic transfers to savings or investment accounts ensures that you prioritize your future wealth and build financial security over time.

While some of Kiyosaki’s advice may be controversial, his core principles provide a powerful framework for achieving financial freedom. Personal finance is unique to each individual—what works for one person might not work for another—but by applying these lessons thoughtfully, you can start down the path to greater financial literacy and wealth.

As you incorporate these lessons into your financial journey, remember to tailor them to your goals, risk tolerance, and circumstances. With persistence, learning, and smart decision-making, you can reshape your financial future.