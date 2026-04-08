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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Singapore News
2 min.Read

Rise in child sexual assault cases in Singapore

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The number of sexual assault cases involving victims under the age of 16 rose in 2025, according to figures released by the Singapore Police Force last month, highlighting a troubling upward trend in offences affecting minors.

A total of 1,031 such cases were recorded in 2025, up from 943 cases in 2024 and 998 cases in 2023. The data also showed an increase in cases where the alleged perpetrators were family members or relatives. There were 192 of these cases in 2025, compared to 184 in 2024 and 169 in 2023.

Overall, sexual assault cases in Singapore climbed to 2,566 in 2025, marking an almost 10 per cent increase from the 2,340 cases reported the year before. Police said the figures include offences such as rape, sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty.

The rise in cases involving young victims has raised concerns among the public, particularly given the vulnerability of those affected.

Experts note that sexual assault at a young age can have lasting consequences, including emotional trauma, difficulties in forming relationships, and long-term mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

Cases involving perpetrators known to the victim, including family members or relatives, can be especially damaging. Such situations often involve breaches of trust and may make it harder for victims to come forward, seek help or be believed. The impact can extend beyond the individual, affecting families and support networks.

Singaporeans reacting to the new figures online are highlighting the continued need for vigilance and support systems for victims. Seeking solutions on how to address and prevent sexual offences in Singapore, some netizens are wondering whether harsher punishments may deter potential offenders while others argue that extreme measures like the death penalty could spur offenders to harm victims even further to conceal their crimes.

If you are in distress or know someone who needs support, do not hesitate to reach out. You are not alone.

Mental health helplines

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24-hour CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10 a.m to 6 p.m.)

Counselling helplines

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Online resources

mindline.sg

eC2.sg

www.tinklefriend.sg

www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for ages 13-25)

limitless.sg/talk (for ages 12-25)

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