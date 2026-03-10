// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysian money ringgit banknote close-up
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Ringgit headed to 3RM to S$1, but S’poreans are still spending in M’sia

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (March 10), the Singapore dollar traded at RM3.08 or RM3.09. The progress Malaysia’s currency has made has been remarkable. As recently as two years ago, it was one of the worst-performing currencies in the region, when the ringgit traded at RM3.5725 to S$1.

In April 2024, it reached a 26-year low.

When the ringgit performs poorly, this means good news for Singaporeans, as it allows the Singdollar to be stretched more on trips to Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur for shopping, dining, or vacation trips.

Therefore, with the ringgit performing well, the expectation was that fewer Singaporeans would cross borders as they could afford less.  This does not seem to be happening, however, arguably due to the strength of the Singdollar itself, which is one of the most stable currencies around the world. Also, Singaporeans have gotten smarter about getting their money’s worth.

Last year, Kelvin Lam, the chief operating officer of YouTrip, the digital wallet for travelers in Singapore, Thailand, and Australia, was quoted in a Business Times article that many Singaporeans keep a close eye on the ringgit and take advantage of the periods when the currency weakens. Moreover, he said that Singaporeans behave like “savvy FX hunters” who actively convert when rates move.

See also  Chinese ambassador tells Malaysia the two nations will enjoy ‘Friendship Forever’

“The data shows that the stronger ringgit hasn’t stopped Singaporeans from heading across the Causeway; it has simply made them strategic.

While the MYR is stronger, Singaporeans are still drawn to Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying in a March 9 CNA piece.

As proof, the Singaporeans whom CNA spoke to acknowledged that they are spending more—though not too much more—on trips to Malaysia; this has hardly bothered them, and they do not appear to plan on changing anything soon.

Some local Reddit users commenting on the CNA piece appeared to agree.

“Growing up in the 90s, the exchange rate was SGD1: RM1.60. Singaporeans still flocked to JB for shopping, and Malaysians still flocked to Singapore for work. As long as things are significantly cheaper in JB, Singaporeans will still shop there, plain and simple. No one is going to stop shopping just because the discount is now 30% instead of 40%,” wrote one.

See also  At least 5 homeless people have been living in Kuala Lumpur International Airport

“As long as there’s a sufficient price gap for me to lug the item back to SG, don’t see why not. Some items in Malaysia are way cheaper than in SG, and the amount (or at least item level) won’t make a significant difference with changes in exchange rate,” agreed another.

Others, however, no longer believe that it’s worth it, saying that prices in Johor Bahru, at least, are similar to Singapore prices.

“Even at a 1:3 rate, JB prices aren’t what they used to be. I went once and spent more than S$250. Tbh, I’m not sure how much savings I had or if it’s just reckless spending. I already stopped going because it’s just not worth my time and efforts,” a Redditor wrote.

“I no longer go to JB anymore cos prices are the same as Singapore now,” another added.

“Huh, last time I went (last week), the Kopi was the same price as some places in SG. It’s just not cheap anymore, let alone ‘significantly’ cheap,” a third chimed in. /TISG

See also  Lane closure alert: Intermittent left lane closure on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak (city centre–bound) from Sept 18 to Oct 18

Read also: Ringgit reaches 7-year high: Singdollar won’t stretch as far as it used to in JB

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Another food stall nightmare revealed: Food stall owner processes duck on the dirty floor, customers caught the act and was disgusted

Diners complained that a food stall owner at the cooked food center was unhygienic, processing raw duck on the ground, which they found disgusting.
Malaysia

Woman goes through JB checkpoint doing makeup in bathrobe & slippers

A bathrobe-clad woman putting on makeup while strolling along the Johor Bahru side of the Causeway has gone viral and won praises from impressed netizens. Video footage of the woman was posted to ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Another food stall nightmare revealed: Food stall owner processes duck on the dirty floor, customers caught the act and was disgusted

Diners complained that a food stall owner at the cooked food center was unhygienic, processing raw duck on the ground, which they found disgusting.

ICA: Heavy traffic at Singapore checkpoints expected during March school holidays, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

Travelers heading across the Causeway or Second Link during the March school holidays should prepare for long waits

Domestic helpers say agencies coach them to say ‘yes’ to everything during interviews with potential employers

Maids pulled back the curtain on what really happens between their job interview promises and real-life performance on the job

Workers push back against ‘career catfishing’ label, say hiring managers ghost candidates too

Many people appear unimpressed with the growing list of so-called “new workplace trends” that critics say paint employees, particularly younger workers, in an unfairly negative light. Among the t...

Business

‘How long can someone endure burnout?’ Man shares years of constant exhaustion

SINGAPORE: Feeling tired after a long week of work is one thing. Feeling completely drained for years is another

Global capital flows into Singapore often end up in real estate

Dubai crashes and Singapore thrives at the same time.

Gen Z discussion: Rising living costs are reshaping where young people live

Nearly the same percentage of Millennials are planning the same, compared to Gen X, the Silent Generation, and Baby Boomers.

Singapore jobseeker shocked after CEO tells him to ‘get lost’ during job interview

The conversation, he said, took a sharp turn when the CEO asked a question about sales targets.

Singapore Politics

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

© The Independent Singapore

// //