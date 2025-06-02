Retire wisely: Outsmart the money traps that could ruin your future

- Advertisement -

Unpredictably, when it comes to uncertainties and being apprehensive about the future, money frequently eclipses people’s concerns. According to the 2025 Annual Retirement Study by Allianz Life Insurance Company featured in a Kiplinger story, 64% of Americans are more anxious about running out of cash in retirement than about dying.

This apprehension isn’t baseless. For many years, most people have conscientiously saved for retirement, but the thought of withdrawing those savings over 20 or 30 years can be intimidating. Escalating inflation, doubts about Social Security benefits, and the imminent risk of high taxes exacerbate these fears, but the good news is that you aren’t helpless in addressing these concerns. With a carefully designed financial plan, you can confront these risks with unflinching audacity.

Tackling inflation and securing social security: Twin pillars of retirement planning

Inflation is a stealthy menace to your retirement savings, eroding the purchasing power of your dollars both while you save and after you retire. Even a tiny 2.5% inflation rate signifies that prices double approximately every three decades, slashing your money’s worth in half. Recent increases, such as the 8% inflation rate in 2022, make it even more pressing to invest your retirement resources astutely. Having cash in low-interest accounts won’t keep pace with inflation. As an alternative, consider dividend-paying stocks, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and I-bonds to help protect your nest egg.

Similarly vital is a tactical approach to Social Security. Your paybacks are contingent on aspects such as your work history and when you start demanding them. While you can start as early as 62, it can meaningfully increase your regular income. Couples should also establish effective claiming strategies to maximise their lifetime benefits. For many, Social Security forms the pillar of retirement income, but if it is not enough to cover essentials, adding a surefire income source, such as a pension, can ease concerns about not having sufficient funds.

- Advertisement -

Don’t let taxes sneak up on your retirement

Taxes habitually fly under the radar in retirement planning, but can intensely affect your savings. Many pensioners hoard their funds in tax-deferred accounts, such as IRAs or 401(k)s, but withdrawing from these accounts is taxable.

Face retirement fears with confidence. Financial security in retirement is within your grasp, provided you have the correct information, preparation, and a bit of courage.