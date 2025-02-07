SINGAPORE: Retail investors on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) have exhibited notable investment behaviors, with the 50 SGX-listed stocks receiving the most net retail buying showing an average decline of 2.7% over the past five weeks. In contrast, the 50 stocks with the highest net retail selling saw an average gain of 3.7% during the same period, according to recent data released by SGX.

This trend points to a consistent pattern where retail investors tend to buy into stocks during periods of weaker market performance, and conversely, sell during stronger performance periods.

SGX noted that this behavior has remained relatively stable over the past five years, with retail investors generally purchasing more during market downturns and scaling back their buying during rallies.

In terms of specific stocks, the non-Straits Times Index (STI) companies with the highest net retail buying include Keppel REIT, AEM Holdings, CapitaLand India Trust, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, and iFAST Corporation. These stocks have attracted significant interest from retail investors despite market pressures.

On the flip side, the non-STI stocks with the most net retail selling include Suntec REIT, Rex International, Japfa, ParkwayLife REIT, and CSE Global. These companies have seen reduced retail interest in recent weeks.

SGX also highlighted that retail investors have been particularly active in specific sectors. Since the end of 2024, retail investors have net bought a total of $487 million in Singapore shares, with strong buying activity concentrated in the Financial Services, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and Technology sectors.

This reflects ongoing confidence in these sectors, despite broader market volatility.