‘Respect matters more than language skills’ — Influencer schools Filipina tourist who said English is useless in Thailand

THAILAND: A Filipino woman who went to Thailand for a week received considerable backlash after saying that English was useless in the country, since no one understood her.

While Ann Berdin took down the video she posted on social media, with the internet being what it is, the clip has been shared and reposted by other accounts, with Thais being understandably upset at Ms Berdin’s comments.

She has since apologised, however, saying that she had not meant anything hateful but was simply sharing her experiences in the country.

“I’m Filipina, of course, my English is good, but when I arrive (sic) in Thailand, it’s ****ing useless. Even if I speak good English (sic),” Ms Berdin complained in her original video, adding, “Nobody understands me, especially the Grab driver, and the local people here. They need a translator.”

Local influencer Crispy Froid took issue with the Filipina woman, but graciously called her out in a video of her own, affirming that speaking English well is something to be proud of and that language barriers can be frustrating.

However, she reminded Ms Berdin that when people travel, they represent their countries.

“The way we speak reflects not just on us but on where we come from,” she said.

Reading some of the comments on Ms Berdin’s post, including one that read, “Learn to respect the Thais, if not, stay in the Philippines,” she reminded her that while being able to communicate in English is good, “mutual respect matters more than perfect language skills.”

“I truly believe you will fall in love with Thailand and the Thai people. Our kindness, culture, and genuine warmth often speak louder than any language. No matter where we travel, respecting the people and their culture makes the experience truly meaningful,” she added.

Her video has since gone viral, getting viewed over 1.3 million times since she posted it on Jan 11.

In making her apology, Ms Berdin clarified that she had not meant to sound like she was looking down on anyone when she mentioned that Thais used translators, as she uses one herself.

She also backtracked about speaking English well, saying that she “can speak a little bit” and understands the language.

Ms Berdin added, however, that she saw nothing wrong with the video she made, although she admitted that she said some things in the wrong way.

She apologised again and reiterated that she hadn’t meant anything negative in what she said.

A commenter on her apology video wrote, “I hope this experience becomes a lesson. The issue has already reached many people here in Thailand—some of my students and co-teachers have heard about it, and they were disappointed to see a Filipino publicly criticising them.

This was especially upsetting since many teachers here in Thailand are Filipinos who work hard and are well respected. When we travel, we don’t just represent ourselves; we also represent our country. That’s why being mindful of our actions and words truly matters.”

Another added, “Thailand is awesome, join the people. Join the country and the culture, and you’ll have an awesome experience. Thailand is a lovely country full of kind people, and even if they can’t use English, they will always do their best to help anyone, and if you put some effort into learning their language a little more than the basics, you’ll remember the experience forever. So, enjoy your trip there!” /TISG

