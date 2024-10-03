SINGAPORE: Cases of alcohol addiction are on the rise in Singapore, with local rehabilitation centres reporting a 20% increase in the number of individuals seeking help in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year. According to recent data, the profile of those affected is gradually getting younger, with a significant proportion of individuals now between 20 and 40 years old.

One addiction rehabilitation centre told 8World that they have observed a notable rise in alcohol dependency cases since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, cases at this particular centre have surged by 20%, with the number of people seeking treatment surpassing 100. In terms of the reasons for seeking help, the centre reported that approximately 60% of individuals reached out for assistance on their own, while another 20% sought help after being encouraged by family or friends. The remaining 20% came through referrals by hospitals or other institutions.

The centre highlighted that the demographic shift has been one of the most noticeable changes. In recent years, the age group of people seeking treatment has shifted from those in their 40s to 50s to individuals now predominantly in their 20s to 40s. This change might be attributed to increased awareness and willingness among younger Singaporeans to seek help for mental health and addiction-related issues.

Experts suggest that the prolonged social isolation and increased stress levels experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the rise in alcohol addiction cases. Restrictions on social gatherings, remote working arrangements, and economic uncertainties created a challenging environment that may have exacerbated unhealthy coping mechanisms, including alcohol consumption.

The centre noted that younger people appear to be more attuned to the importance of mental health and are thus more proactive in seeking help compared to previous generations. They also stressed the importance of early intervention, which significantly increases the likelihood of a successful recovery.

Psychiatric and psychological clinics across the city-state have echoed these findings, reporting similar increases in individuals seeking help for alcohol-related issues. Many of these clinics provide a range of support services, including individual therapy, group therapy, and support groups. Such resources aim to create a supportive community for those in recovery, ensuring that they do not feel isolated in their struggles.

How to Seek Help and Support a Loved One

For those battling alcohol addiction, reaching out to a professional rehabilitation centre or clinic is often the first step toward recovery. Many centres in Singapore offer comprehensive treatment plans, which can include detoxification, cognitive-behavioural therapy, and support groups tailored to individual needs. Loved ones can play a crucial role by providing encouragement and supporting the decision to seek help.

It is essential to approach the conversation with empathy and without judgment. A supportive environment can make it easier for someone struggling with addiction to acknowledge their problem and consider treatment. Family members and friends are encouraged to educate themselves on the resources available and connect their loved ones with professionals who can guide them through the recovery process.

For immediate assistance, individuals can reach out to helplines such as the National Addictions Management Service (NAMS) Helpline at 6-RECOVER (6-7326837), which provides confidential advice and information on available services.

With increasing awareness and accessible resources, there is hope that more people will come forward to seek the help they need, leading to healthier lives and stronger communities.