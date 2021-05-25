recipe:-this-tuesday,-fall-berry-much-in-love-with-these-raspberry-chia-cups

- Advertisement -

India — Keep your friends close and your snacks closer so this Tuesday, we are looking for solace, hope and a tasty round of healthy snacking with Raspberry Chia Cups. We all love long romantic walks to the fridge and since binging a snack is the new black, we are currently crushing on this recipe of rich, creamy and 3-ingredient Raspberry Chia Cups that we stumbled upon in our search for something easy to whip yet drool-worthy this work week.

Apart from lifting up our mood in a jiffy, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease its cocoa content. While our dessert cravings and kitchen skills are still in the pink of health, we decided to whip up some of Raspberry Chia Cups to paint our Tuesday evening ruby and chocolatey brown.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups favourite chocolate chips

2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp chia seeds

Method:

Add raspberries and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a light simmer and break apart raspberries with spatula as it goes. Once mixture is tender, add chia seeds and continue simmering for 2-3 more minutes.

Remove from heat and let chill for 10-15 mins. Mixture will thicken as it sits. Melt chocolate in microwave or over stove top until just melted. Add 1 healing tbsp of chocolate to each cupcake mould and pop in the freezer to firm up (3-4 mins).

Add 1 tbsp raspberries (and peanut butter if preferred) and another tbsp of chocolate on top. Chill in freezer until firm. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Stephen and Elise Compston, Instagram/compstonkitchen)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing.

Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option. On the other hand, chia seeds are loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium.

They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.Follow us on Social Media

