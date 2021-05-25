Lifestyle Food Recipe: This Tuesday, fall berry much in love with these Raspberry Chia...

Recipe: This Tuesday, fall berry much in love with these Raspberry Chia Cups

Raspberry chia cups to try at home

recipe:-this-tuesday,-fall-berry-much-in-love-with-these-raspberry-chia-cups

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

LifestyleFoodHealth & FitnessInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Keep your friends close and your snacks closer so this Tuesday, we are looking for solace, hope and a tasty round of healthy snacking with Raspberry Chia Cups. We all love long romantic walks to the fridge and since binging a snack is the new black, we are currently crushing on this recipe of rich, creamy and 3-ingredient Raspberry Chia Cups that we stumbled upon in our search for something easy to whip yet drool-worthy this work week.

Apart from lifting up our mood in a jiffy, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease its cocoa content. While our dessert cravings and kitchen skills are still in the pink of health, we decided to whip up some of Raspberry Chia Cups to paint our Tuesday evening ruby and chocolatey brown.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups favourite chocolate chips

- Advertisement -

2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp chia seeds

Method:

Add raspberries and water to a small saucepan. Bring to a light simmer and break apart raspberries with spatula as it goes. Once mixture is tender, add chia seeds and continue simmering for 2-3 more minutes.

Remove from heat and let chill for 10-15 mins. Mixture will thicken as it sits. Melt chocolate in microwave or over stove top until just melted. Add 1 healing tbsp of chocolate to each cupcake mould and pop in the freezer to firm up (3-4 mins).

Add 1 tbsp raspberries (and peanut butter if preferred) and another tbsp of chocolate on top. Chill in freezer until firm. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Stephen and Elise Compston, Instagram/compstonkitchen)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content. They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing.

Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option. On the other hand, chia seeds are loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium.

They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Netizen: People calling for another round of total circuit breaker lockdown are just plain ignorant and selfish

Singapore -- With Singapore seeing about 30 new community Covid-19 cases almost every day now, some netizens have started calling for another circuit breaker. However, disagreeing in an anonymous Facebook post on the popular page NUSWhispers, one netizen said people calling for...
View Post
Featured News

To DPM Heng Swee Keat: Don’t devalue the Singapore core, remember Aloysius Pang

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat wants Singaporeans to avoid having a narrow definition of “the Singapore core”. It does not matter whether someone is Singapore-born, a new citizen or a foreigner who is helming a company, he said: "That test...
View Post
Featured News

Girl slaps her date after he says her hawker family probably ‘doesn’t earn much and not so educated’ and calls her a gold digger

Singapore -- Set up on a date by her friend, a 22-year-old woman walked out out after slapping the man for insulting her family and calling her a gold digger. The incident occurred last week before in-person dining at restaurants was banned...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent