Rebecca Lim is officially a Mrs! — close to 700 guests attended her special day

- Advertisement -

Rebecca Lim, a 36-year-old Singaporean actress, finally tied the knot with her fiance, Matthew Webster, on November 27, 2022.

The actress announced their engagement in November last year, after exclusively dating for a year.

In an interview with 8 World Entertainment Lifestyle, Rebecca willingly shared that their wedding date has no significant meaning. She stated that they both have tiger zodiac signs, which was the primary reason why they wanted to marry in the year of the tiger. Furthermore, as the world recovers from the limitations of the pandemic, the couple wished to invite their family and friends to a venue that would be able to accommodate a huge number of attendees.

The wedding took place at Ritz-Carlton, a luxury hotel in Singapore. Both the church wedding ceremony and the reception dinner occurred at the same place. According to Rebecca, more than 600 guests were invited to their special day.

“I am very touched that our closest relatives can be present to witness,” the actress exclaimed in the interview.

As mentioned by Rebecca, she did not want to start the wedding too early because she is prone to edema every morning. The main event started at lunch time. She admitted that she did not get up until 9am. Her mother said that she was the ‘chillest’ and the ‘calmest’ bride she had ever encountered.

Rebecca managed to iron her own gown and made coffee for everyone before going to do her hair and make-up.

Regarding each other’s vows, the couple did not prepare any.

“We already have a lot of things to prepare for the wedding, so we didn’t have the idea of ​​preparing another oath, and just followed the traditional oath given by the church. We think it’s OK to say these words to each other every day, and we don’t have to say it in front of everyone.” Rebecca explained.

The entire ceremony was simple yet memorable. After the religious formalities which included the wedding registration, the tea ceremony and dinner immediately followed.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg