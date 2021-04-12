Rainie Yang writes cryptic post about not having to wait 300 days again

- Advertisement -

Taipei — After spending 304 excruciating days apart, Rainie Yang and her husband Li Ronghao finally reunited in January.

Since getting married in September, the duo has spent more time apart than together because Yang is busy with her work in Taiwan while Li’s job requires him to be in China.

It could be that their reunion may be a short-lived one based on a cryptic Instagram post by Yang. “I think that I’ll always love Spring of 2021. I hope that I won’t have to wait for more than 300 days again… I hope that the pandemic is over soon. See you next time,” she wrote.

Netizens were puzzled over the cryptic message, wondering if the Taiwanese star was “going back to Taiwan?” A netizen asked if her post meant that she didn’t emerge victorious during the finals of Sisters Who Make Waves 2. The majority of the people thinks that Yang was talking about separating from her husband again, as reported by 8days.sg.

“I’m sure you’ll be able to see him soon. Don’t worry! The vaccine will help us see our loved ones more often,” assured one netizen.

Netizens also wrote about their experience being separated from their families because of COVID-19, and told Rainie that they understand how she feels.

“I haven’t seen my daughter since she was born. I video call my wife every day to watch her grow, but I’ll always be sad that I wasn’t there to witness the firsts in her life. I hope that all of us will be able to return to our loved ones’ sides soon,” said one netizen.

Born on June 4, 1984, Rainie Yang is a Taiwanese singer, actress, and television host.

Born on June 4, 1984, Rainie Yang is a Taiwanese singer, actress, and television host.

Yang was born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan, her father's ancestors were from Guangdong, China. She spoke Cantonese at home. By the time she was 13, she had to start working because her father's business failed, which led to her parents being divorced. She attended Hwa Kang Arts School which specialized in performance arts.

