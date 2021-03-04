Raeesah Khan says letters on Compassvale sign have been rearranged, creating an “unsightly mess”

- Advertisement -

After the letters of a sign in Compassvale Cape were rearranged multiple times misspelling the name of the housing estate, Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan took to social media to speak out about the issue.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 2), Ms Khan wrote that the Town Council received feedback about photos circulating of a damaged sign at Compassvale Cape.

Upon investigating the matter, Ms Khan wrote: “From what we understand, it’s a sign that has had problems before, and has been fixed multiple times. One of the main reasons it gets damaged is because people lean on it, which weakens the fixtures. People have also moved the letters around, creating an unsightly mess, and a misspelling of ‘Compassvale’”.

Asking for the cooperation of residents until the issue is rectified, Ms Khan continued: “Town Council is now working on a way to ensure that the signs are fixed. Unfortunately, things like that do happen time to time”.

Sharing photos of the misspelled sign, Ms Khan said: “If you notice one of the letters are coming loose, or if someone is intentionally rearranging them, please notify the Town Council as soon as possible”. /TISG

