Punggol LRT trains are crowded even during non-peak time, netizen asks, “How does this help in fighting Covid?”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to speak up about how crowded LRT trains in Punggol could get and worried if they could worsen the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The netizen posted the issue in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

He uploaded a video that captured the crowd at Punggol LRT station.

According to his caption, he filmed the video at 2:50 pm, a non-peak time. Even then, passengers are forced to squeeze next to one another to enter the train, he wrote.

- Advertisement -

“How does this help in fighting Covid?” he questioned. “Why can’t SMRT arrange more trip?”

The netizen expressed that it was not a time to be saving costs by reducing the number of trains and that it was a time when citizens’ health should be prioritized instead.

Other residents took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

- Advertisement -

A few netizens were quick to point out that Punggol LRT was not managed by SMRT, but rather by SBS Transit instead.

Some other netizens urged those who were wary of the Covid-19 virus to stay home so that they would have a smaller chance of contracting it.

- Advertisement -

A few other residents noted that the number of residents in Punggol appeared to be increasing and expressed that it would be a good idea for SBS Transit to investigate how they could improve transportation for those in the area. Indeed, the number of residents in Punggol has increased from 109,750 in 2016 to 174,450 in 2020, according to SingStat’s population trends reports.

Another citizen stated that Covid-19 was becoming endemic in Singapore and is introducing a gradual shift to normalcy to eventually boost the economy.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg