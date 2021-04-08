PSP’s Kumaran Pillai looks forward to working with new CEC members

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following the changes in the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), one of its members, Kumaran Pillai, shared that he was looking forward to working with the new committee members.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Apr 7) Mr Pillai shared a photo with Ms Kayla Low and Dr Ang Yong Guan, “Two very driven individuals with a passion for politics”.

During the 2020 general election, Mr Pillai contested in Kebun Baru, Ms Low in Yio Chu Kang and Dr Ang in Marymount.

“I do joint walkabouts in Kebun Baru-Yio Cho Kang-Marymount with them. Now, they are sitting in the CEC with me”, wrote Mr Pillai.

He added that he looked forward to working closely with them during this term in the CEC.

The PSP announced last week that Mr Francis Yuen would replace Dr Tan Cheng Bock as secretary-general, while Dr Tan has been appointed chairman of the party’s new Central Executive Committee.

The new PSP CEC contains eight new members while keeping six of its previous members.

Mr Yuen was formerly the assistant secretary-general. With Dr Tan taking over as chairman of the party, former chairman Wang Swee Chuang is now vice-chairman.

Ms Kayla Low and Mr Phang Yew Huat were named treasurer and assistant treasurer of the party respectively. They are among six new members of the CEC who were elected after PSP held its second party conference on Sunday.

The other four new members are Dr Ang Yong Guan, Ms Wendy Low, Mr Harish Pillay and Ms Jess Chua.

Mr Pillai and Mr Taufik Supan were both co-opted into the CEC on Wednesday.

In response to TISG's queries, Mr Pillai said: "We have a team of committed individuals in the CEC and they bring a diverse set of skills to the table. Looking forward to working with them".

