// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
28.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

PSP urges more support as fuel price spike raises costs for businesses and families

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has called on the government to introduce more measures to cushion households and small businesses from rising fuel costs linked to the war in the Middle East.

In the latest issue of its newsletter, the Palm, PSP emphasised that the price of fuel has risen substantially since the middle of the month. 

Diesel is now more expensive than petrol, and on the morning of March 31, surged past S$4.00.

The party noted that as 85% of the vehicles conveying goods in Singapore use diesel, this will likely result in higher logistics and operational expenses, with the additional costs expected to be passed on to consumers, resulting in inflation.

“The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is concerned about the impact on businesses and households,” the party wrote, “SMEs, which form the backbone of our economy, will face mounting cost pressures that could translate into higher prices for everyday goods.”

PSP said that the government should do more to increase long-term energy security and called for several measures.

First, the transition to electric goods vehicles should be hastened. This can be done by the government giving more incentives for businesses to switch from vehicles using diesel. At the same time, the price of road taxes for diesel vehicles should also be raised.

Secondly, more can be done by way of renewable energy, such as raising the present target of 2 gigawatt-peak of solar deployment by 2030. More incentives may also be offered to homeowners for installing rooftop solar panels, particularly those who have private properties. 

Finally, PSP called for the government to consider stronger regulations on petrol companies, as this would ensure fairness when it comes to higher pump prices.

The party acknowledged that Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong has called for the city-state’s petrol companies to have increased price transparency, as well as quickly and fairly reflect global oil price drops at the pump but said this is not enough.

“The petrol market is arguably oligopolistic with only a limited number of operators. Only stronger regulation, such as recommended price changes or price ceilings based on market movements, can compel petrol companies to price fuel fairly and prevent them from raking in profits during a crisis,” PSP added.

The broader concern, PSP added, is that prolonged fuel volatility will not only hurt transport-dependent businesses but also deepen inflationary pressures for ordinary Singaporean households. /TISG

Read also: PSP: If war prolongs inflation, gov’t should not rely solely on CDC vouchers, Cost-of-Living payments

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

US attacks Iranian nuclear site while Tehran hits oil tanker off the Dubai coast

The attacks were testament to the intensity of the monthlong war the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran, which has maintained its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, closing off the vital waterwa...
Relationships

Woman claims mother-in-law used S$10k debt to dictate how she disciplines her son

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean mum shared on Reddit that she felt stunned and overwhelmed after her mother-in-law interfered with how she disciplines her child. In a post on the r/asksg subreddit on Mo...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Commuter asks, ‘What do Singaporeans think about sitting on MRT reserved seats when empty?’

SINGAPORE: A commuter took to Reddit to ask what Singaporeans really think about sitting on MRT reserved seats when they are empty, after an encounter with an elderly passenger left her feeling tak...

Bukit Batok Singapore Library wows the public with books, soundscapes, and late hours until 10pm

If your impression of libraries is still that they are "so quiet you dare not speak", then the renovated Bukit Batok Library may completely change your mind. After being closed for more than two...

Fuel shock to food shock: Why Singapore could feel the Hormuz fallout next

The story tells how disruptions to Middle East energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, are not only driving up oil prices but also cascading into food systems in Malaysia and Si...

Jamus Lim proposes raising threshold for workfare scheme to S$3,500 to help SG’s most vulnerable workers

Jamus Lim on Universal Basic Income, AI job displacement, low-income families, post-COVID inflation, vouchers and the workfare scheme

Business

‘Your degree means nothing anymore’: Malaysian says high-skilled workers are not as ‘safe’ from layoffs as they think

MALAYSIA: Blockchain academy director David Yang warned those who think their jobs are “safe” from layoffs should not be too sure they’re in the clear, as he shared on his Instagram, @davidyet, tha...

When a distant war hits home: How global conflict impacts a family

the article connects a distant geopolitical crisis to personal financial challenges and lifestyle changes for ordinary families, emphasizing adaptation and community support.

‘I’ve never really felt rooted here in NZ’: Singaporean abroad admits feeling ‘exhausted’ after 8 years in New Zealand

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean’s Reddit post has been drawing attention for laying bare the quiet, often unspoken struggles faced by locals who choose to study and build their lives overseas. In ...

‘AI without smart people behind it doesn’t work’, man says amid analysts’ prediction that firms may regret AI job cuts and rehire people by...

Many companies have been blaming AI for job cuts, but American research and advisory firm Gartner predicted in early February that half of them may regret doing so and may even end up rehiring work...

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //