PSP exhibition showcases “some of the best photos from GE 2020”

Singapore — Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has unveiled a photo exhibition on the 2020 General Election.

Mr Kumaran Pillai, the party’s candidate in Kebun Baru SMC, said the exhibition aims to showcase “some of the best photos from GE 2020 to our members and supporters”.

He added that they capture GE 2020 as a “historic moment” for Dr Tan and the party and serve as “very good mementos or keepsakes”.

Here are some of the photos:

The gallery runs during office hours this week till the 9th of Oct 2020 at PSP’s HQ on the 14th-floor of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre. The photos can be purchased for S$30 each and the money raised will help fund the party’s activities. /TISG