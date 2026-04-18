‘Props to the MPs being on the ground,’ Singaporeans praise MPs who go running with residents

SINGAPORE: After a recent feature on Members of Parliament who combine fitness with checking in with their constituents, Singaporeans online had positive things to say about the MPs who are so accessible to residents, adding that the fact that it’s possible at all speaks to how secure Singapore is.

The April 17 CNA piece featured People’s Action Party MPs Hamid Razak (West Coast-Jurong West) and David Hoe (Jurong East-Bukit Batok), as well as the Workers’ Party’s Jamus Lim and Louis Chua (Sengkang).

Not only are the running activities in line with Singapore’s bigger push toward better health, but they are also opportunities for MPs to engage with residents. However, the runs are also joined by non-residents, who are welcome as well.

The events can be for both newbies and seasoned runners, and Dr Hamid told CNA that the messaging group for regular participants is now around 50 strong.

Assoc Prof Lim, meanwhile, said that the runs give them the chance to discuss both personal and national issues. He and Mr Chua have been holding regular river runs since 2022.

“Whether you just like to enjoy the beautiful scenery or are trying to meet a fitness goal, feel free to join us! We’ll plan on forming several groups—some who will run, others who will walk—so there’ll likely be folks who are attuned to your fitness level,” he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

Earlier this year, the WP’s Harpreet Singh and Alexis Dang also started a similar running and walking event in Punggol.

What Singaporeans are saying

Commenters online are praising the MPs for holding running events.

A local Reddit user who shared the post described the runs as “refreshing to see.”

“Folks running for elections, now actually running. Really need to be physically fit to be a MP and offer all types of events. At least refreshing to see,” wrote u/nixhomunculus.

Another agreed, writing, “Props to the MPs being on the ground. Having lived with the same MPs for at least 10 years, it is quite refreshing to see other MPs having informal events.”

“I think this is a really nice way to get around and actually know your residents. Kudos to the MPs doing this. And as the article says, it’s also a nice way for the residents to know other parts of their neighbourhood,” added a third.

A Reddit user pointed out, “This is not something you will see overseas. The MP sits in an office far away in the capital city, doesn’t really speak what you think, is rarely seen on the ground, much less run with you.”

The post author agreed, writing that it “speaks to the safety of Singapore that MPs do these types of retail politics.”

“I was on a Japanese documentary about life in public housing, and I pitched Meet the MP as a part of the program showcase. They told me that after a Japanese politician gets elected, they are never seen interacting with the local community. (Much less a meet the MP) That was eye-opening to them,” another chimed in. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim Invites Community for Riverside Evening Jogs in Sengkang