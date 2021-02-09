Production staff of True Beauty apologises for taking group photo without masks

- Advertisement -

Seoul — tvN’s K-drama True Beauty has issued an apology for posting a group photo that suffered backlash online. Cast member Cha Eun Woo shared a photo of the cast and crew on social media on Feb 5 with the message, “To the staff, cast, and crew of ‘True Beauty’, you all worked hard.” Not long after that, netizens began to criticise the large number of people gathered together in the photo with most of them not wearing masks.

The production staff of True Beauty issued an apology on Feb 7. It was picked up on the same day by Soompi, which noted that masking and social distancing guidelines are part of the protocol for coronavirus prevention in South Korea.

“We apologise for causing many people concern due to the staff group photo taken after the end of filming,” said the production staff.

During the filming of True Beauty,” we strictly followed the rules on preventing infection transmission and were able to finish filming safely. However, we ended up causing people concern with the photo taken to commemorate the end of filming where we temporarily took off our masks.

- Advertisement -

“We will do our best to create a safe set in which there is not a single moment in which we are careless about the rules.

True Beauty aired its final episode on Feb 4.

True Beauty, also known as The Advent of a Goddess, is a South Korean television series starring Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo, Hwang In-youp, and Park Yoo-na. Based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Yaongyi, it centres on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because she is considered ugly, masters the art of make-up to transform herself into a gorgeous “goddess”. It aired on tvN from Dec 9, 2020, to Feb 4, 2021, every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:30 (KST).

In the drama, 18-year-old high school student Lim Ju-kyung (Moon Ga-young), who has an inferiority complex regarding her appearance, has been constantly discriminated by her family and bullied by her peers because she is perceived as ugly. She starts learning how to use make-up by binge-watching make-up tutorial videos on the internet. When she masters the art just before transferring to her new school, her makeover proves to be transformative as she quickly rises to fame and her peers call her a “goddess”. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: