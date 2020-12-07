Celebrity to Rajkummar Rao: People react to Smriti Irani’s adorable pic...

Priyanka Chopra to Rajkummar Rao: People react to Smriti Irani’s adorable pic with hubby Zubin Irani

, Dec. 7 — Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to to share adorable pictures with her . Her latest post with her husband Zubin Irani is no different. What, however, is more heartwarming is the caption she shared along with the image. The post has now received tons of comments from people, including and Rajkummar Rao.

“When your cropped photograph is good to go cause the better half looks more than BETTER,” she wrote and shared the image along with the hashtag #handsomeman. The image shows a smiling Irani with her hubby.

Since being shared, the post received tons of likes from people, including actor Neena Gupta. In fact, has accumulated nearly 35,000 likes till now and the numbers are only increasing.

Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Couple goals,” while commenting on the picture. To which, Irani replied with a folded hand . Priyanka Chopra shared a smile and the reply form Irani came in from of a heart emoji. Other and actors like Amit Sadh, Gul Panag, and Divya Seth Shah also shared similar comments.

People couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the couple.

“So beautiful,” wrote an user. “Perfect couple. Both giving strength to each other,” commented another. “So cute,” said a third.

What do you think of the post?

