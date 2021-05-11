Home News Pritam's mother used to work at McDonald's

Pritam’s mother used to work at McDonald’s

She stopped working only when her doctor advised her to quit

Photo: FB/Pritam Singh

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 9) that his mother used to work at fast-food chain McDonald’s.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, he shared an exchange he had with his mother some years ago when she asked him: “Would you mind if I worked at McDonalds….but just for a couple of hours each day, you know, to keep myself active?”

He added: “That mum had to ask, kind of bothered me. Was she afraid someone would wonder why she needed to work since her family was blessed enough. Or perhaps she thought ‘people’ would think lesser of her son and therefore, better to ask “permission” to work? Maybe.

“Of course mum! Go ahead and do it! I am so proud of you (I meant every word).”

- Advertisement -

A homemaker all her life, she had never been in the workforce before.

Mr Singh’s mother worked at McDonald’s for a number of years, a few days each week.

“She only stopped completely when her doctor advised her to,” he wrote.

“Mum proved adaptable, resilient. I didn’t expect her to impart any significant life lessons in her golden years. But it looks like she’s got more home runs in her!” he said.

Mr Singh added that having his mother in the workforce opened his eyes to other seniors out and about in public as well.

Wishing her a Happy Mother’s Day, he wrote: “In the hustle and bustle of Singapore life, it is easy to become self-absorbed. Maybe if we saw our mums (and dads) in our seniors, we will have a better Singapore,” /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Viral video: 4 cyclists disregard traffic rules and turn on red light along Keppel Rd

Singapore – Video footage of cyclists blatantly disregarding the red light at a junction and turning towards Anson Road is circulating online, sparking yet another call from members of the public for stricter measures against reckless road users. On Wednesday (May 5),...
View Post
Featured News

Travellers already in quarantine express dismay over 7-day SHN extension

Singapore—The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced new restrictions on travellers from high-risk countries on Tuesday (May 4).  All travellers coming from these countries are now subject to 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities. The 21-day SHN now applies to travellers...
View Post
Featured News

Workers’ Party to continue with face-to-face MPS, but suspends house visits

Singapore—The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Tuesday (May 4) that its Members of Parliament will be continuing face-to-face meet-the-people sessions (MPS). This is to accommodate elderly citizens and residents who are unable to connect online, the party said in a statement in...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent