Pritam’s mother used to work at McDonald’s

Singapore — Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 9) that his mother used to work at fast-food chain McDonald’s.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, he shared an exchange he had with his mother some years ago when she asked him: “Would you mind if I worked at McDonalds….but just for a couple of hours each day, you know, to keep myself active?”

He added: “That mum had to ask, kind of bothered me. Was she afraid someone would wonder why she needed to work since her family was blessed enough. Or perhaps she thought ‘people’ would think lesser of her son and therefore, better to ask “permission” to work? Maybe.

“Of course mum! Go ahead and do it! I am so proud of you (I meant every word).”

A homemaker all her life, she had never been in the workforce before.

Mr Singh’s mother worked at McDonald’s for a number of years, a few days each week.

“She only stopped completely when her doctor advised her to,” he wrote.

“Mum proved adaptable, resilient. I didn’t expect her to impart any significant life lessons in her golden years. But it looks like she’s got more home runs in her!” he said.

Mr Singh added that having his mother in the workforce opened his eyes to other seniors out and about in public as well.

Wishing her a Happy Mother's Day, he wrote: "In the hustle and bustle of Singapore life, it is easy to become self-absorbed. Maybe if we saw our mums (and dads) in our seniors, we will have a better Singapore,"

