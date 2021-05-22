Entertainment Arts Prince Harry says he was met with 'total neglect' when he asked...

Prince Harry says he was met with ‘total neglect’ when he asked royal family to help Mehgan Markle

India — Prince Harry in a new documentary series has said that he was met with ‘total silence’ when he asked his family to help his wife, Meghan Markle, after she made him aware of her struggles. Harry appears alongside Oprah Winfrey in The Me You Can’t See, a documentary series about mental health on Apple TV+.

Speaking about the racist articles that were being written about her, Harry said, “Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said, ‘Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton’ and that her ‘exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood’.”

He said that he couldn’t bear to lose another woman in his life, and decided to seek help from the royal family because how Meghan was being treated reminded him of the way the press treated his mother, Princess Diana.

“I felt completely helpless,” Harry said. “I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work, we did everything we possibly could to stay there doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling.”

Harry and Meghan had appeared for an interview with Oprah earlier this year. Revelations made about the inner workings of the royal family made headlines around the world.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary just a few days ago. They are parents to Archie, born in 2019, and are expecting their second child, a girl.Follow us on Social Media

